EC chief supports EU’s renewal for shaping of new world order

BERLIN, April 15. /TASS/. European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has asserted that a renewal of the European Union is needed so it can actively participate in the shaping of a new world order.

"We need another, new European Union that is ready to go out into the big wide world and to play a very active role in shaping this new world order that is coming," she said in an interview with Die Zeit. That said, she noted that the EU needs to strive for progress in two areas. "Building our own defense capability and improving our competitiveness," she emphasized.

Speaking of the US’ tariff policy, von der Leyen pointed to the importance of fostering ties with other partners. "I firmly believe that the friendship between Americans and Europeans remains. But the new reality also includes the fact that many other states are seeking to draw closer to us. 13% of global trade is with the United States. That's a lot. 87% of the world's trade is with other countries," she explained, adding that "they all want predictability and reliable rules."

"Europe can deliver that. We must now use this momentum to open up new markets for our companies and establish as close a relationship as possible with many countries that have the same interests as us," the EC chief said. According to her, currently she is constantly holding "countless" talks with such countries as Iceland, New Zealand, Canada, United Arab Emirates, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, and Latin American states. "Right now, I could have these conversations 24 hours a day," she insisted.

The politician also noted that the EU is a "very attractive, rich market" for "a few US firms that control about 80% of digital services." "It has 450 million people who, in comparison with the rest of the world, have a high standard of living and free time. This means that, here in Europe, there is enormous turnover and huge profits in digital services. No firm wants to lose access to this market," she concluded.

Replying to a question as to whether the US nuclear umbrella for Europe still existed and Article 5 on collective defense of the NATO treaty still applied, she cautiously noted that Europe believes "it does.".