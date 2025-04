NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. CBS News has reported that a school shooting occurred in Dallas, Texas.

According to the television channel, the police received a call about shooting at a school at 1:10 p.m. local time (6:10 p.m. GMT). Police and emergency workers rushed to the scene.

Police are searching for a student who shot his classmate. The wound, according to rescue workers, is not life threatening.