Russian diplomat meets with IAEA chief ahead of his visit to Iran

BERLIN, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to discuss his upcoming visit to Tehran.

"Today, I met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. We discussed, in particular, upcoming contacts between the agency and Iran," Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday that Grossi is expected to arrive in Tehran late on April 16 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami.