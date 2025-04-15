Russian stock indices mixed as trading closes on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

The MOEX index fell by 0.5% to 2,805.55 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index edged up by 0.06% to 1,073.88 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate rose by 3 kopecks at the close of trading to 11.22 rubles.

"The MOEX Index is trading without any clearly defined dynamics by the end of Tuesday. The market is reacting moderately to the latest geopolitical comments related to a possible peace agreement after the latest meeting between [US President's] special representative Steven Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Locally, the strengthening of the ruble continues to put pressure on the export-oriented Russian market," said Maxim Fedosov, portfolio manager at the Pervaya Management Company.

The leaders in growth by the end of the session were shares of Transneft (+2.34%), Sovcomflot (+2.01%), Novatek (+1.42%), Abrau-Dyurso (+1.2%) and VTB (+1.05%).

The leaders of decline were shares of Segezha (-3.77%), TGK-1 (-2.66%), OGK-2 (-2.52%), Mechel (-2.32%) and Norilsk Nickel (-2.29%).

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index to move in the range of 2,800-2,900 points tomorrow, with benchmarks for the dollar, euro and yuan exchange rates of 81-83 rubles, 92-94 rubles and 11.1-11.6 rubles, respectively.