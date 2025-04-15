Szijjarto says Rubio assured him US committed to peace in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, April 15. /TASS/. Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured him that the President Doland Trump administration is committed to getting a peace deal done in Ukraine and will continue to work towards that.

"The good news is that Marco Rubio has assured me that they remain committed to establishing peace, will not back off their obligations and will continue to do everything in their power to end this three-year war," Szijjarto said in a video message after a telephone conversation with Rubio.

The minister confirmed that Hungary supports the peace efforts of the Trump administration and counts on their success. "It is important for us, the Hungarians, that peace returns to Europe after three years of senseless bloody war," he said. "Unfortunately," he added, "politicians in Europe are trying to obstruct the path to peace and seek to prevent the success of peace talks."

Szijjarto and Rubio also discussed bilateral relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visits to Budapest and Washington, as well as the amendment to the Hungarian Constitution recognizing only two genders - male and female.

"We had a good conversation, ushering in a new era in Hungarian-American relations, relations that are defined by friendship and absolute agreement on basic issues," he said.