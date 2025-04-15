Gas Exporting Countries Forum expects 2% gas demand growth globally in 2025

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The global gas demand is expected to gain 2% in both 2025 and 2026 but the tariff war waged by the US creates significant risks for the global market, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its annual report.

"The short-and medium-term outlook for natural gas remains robust, with global demand expected to grow by 2% annually in 2025 and 2026. Significant LNG liquefaction capacity is poised to come online between the end of this year and 2029," the GECF said. The global gas demand grew by 100 bln cubic meters or 2.5% annually to record high 4.17 trillion cubic meters as of the end of 2024," it added.

"However, the onset of a tariff war initiated by the new US administration, culminating in the imposition of high tariffs on imports from 185 countries on April 2, 2025, along with retaliatory measures already enacted by some affected nations, has introduced significant downside risks to global economic growth expectations. This, in turn, has created considerable uncertainty surrounding energy demand in general, and gas demand in particular," the GECF stressed.

It is still premature to assess the full impact of this trade war on the gas markets at the time of publication of this report, it added.