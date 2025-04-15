Ethiopia to join BRICS bank in near future — ambassador to Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, April 15. /TASS/. Ethiopia intends to join the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) in the near future and has already secured the support of all community members, Ethiopian Ambassador to Brazil Leulseged Abebe announced.

"We have already received political support from all BRICS members and hope to conclude our adherence process very soon," he said in an interview with the BRICS Brasil 2025 portal, noting that joining the NDB this year remains a priority for the country's leadership.

According to the diplomat, within the framework of BRICS, Ethiopia, together with South Africa and Egypt, also intends to defend security interests of the entire African continent.

"By adhering to the BRICS, Ethiopia —together with South Africa and Egypt— can promote the African positions on peace and security, inclusive and sustainable development, climate, and other issues," he said.

Brazil will chair BRICS in 2025. The key event of the year will be the summit of the community's heads of state, which will be held from July 6 to 7 in Rio de Janeiro.