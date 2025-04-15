Compromise with Russia inevitable for Europe, says British expert

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. European countries will ultimately reach a deal with Moscow due to a historic transformation in Europe's politics, said Anatol Lieven, a British expert and director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute in Washington, D.C.

Today's European politics is undergoing an epochal shift, Lieven pointed out. It is partly caused by the Ukrainian crisis, but at a much deeper level the transformation is driven by changes in the economy and migration, as well as the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and increase in the number of middle-class people who are now at risk of losing their jobs due to technological development, Lieven said during an expert discussion on Radicalization of European Society as a Response to Global Challenges hosted by the Valdai Club. "I think these technological shifts in European politics are to continue well beyond the election cycle," he added.

"I think all the mentioned things will dominate Western European politics so much that a compromise with Russia will eventually become inevitable. However, we will have to endure a very large number of challenges and dangers until this is achieved," Lieven pointed out.