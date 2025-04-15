US administration deeply divided on subject of China — NYT

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The Trump administration has differing opinions in terms of approaches Washington must use in dealing with China, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to the newspaper, several US administration officials "described a White House deeply divided on how to handle Beijing." The trade war issue is the one causing the most controversy, because the policy course toward escalation and raised tariffs with regard to China was chosen before many factions inside the administration even had time to voice their opinion on the issue, the newspaper said.

The NYT noted that the situation resulted in "strategic incoherence" of the US administration’s stance on the issue of China, with some officials declaring that the new tariffs were necessary to conclude a deal with Beijing, while others insist that Trump was trying to "create a self-sufficient American economy, no longer dependent on" China.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump unleashed a large-scale trade war by announcing additional tariffs on goods from 185 countries and territories. In relation to China, the tariffs were set at 125%. Since April 12, Beijing has applied tit-for-tat measures to American products. Earlier, the White House adjusted its decision, canceling tariffs on Chinese smartphones, computers, equipment for the production of semiconductors and integrated circuits.