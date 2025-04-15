Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 82.3 rubles for April 16

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 82.3003 rubles for April 16, down 47 kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by 48 kopecks to 93.6844 rubles. The official yuan rate is lowered to 11.164 rubles, down six kopecks against the prior figure.

The Central Bank said last June that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.