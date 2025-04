BANGKOK, April 16. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 has hit the Philippines' Mindanao island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

According to its data, the epicenter was located 43 km southwest of the city of Kiamba, home to over 10,000 people. The quake originated at a depth of 54 km.

No casualties or damage were reported. No tsunami threat has been declared.