Ukraine, France, Britain, Turkey hold Black Sea-themed meeting in Istanbul

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The military attaches of Ukraine, France, Britain and Turkey are holding a two-day meeting in Istanbul to talk about Black Sea security, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"A military meeting on security in the Black Sea is underway in Turkey. This covers primarily the ‘coalition of the willing,’ corresponding steps forward. The participants include representatives from Europe designated at the Paris summit — namely the UK, France, Ukraine, and the host country, Turkey," he said at a press conference in Odessa.

Zelensky added that military officials are working on security proposals within the framework of the "coalition of the willing."

TRT Haber TV channel reported, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry, that the Black Sea security talks were being held "in light of a possible ceasefire between the Russian Federation and Ukraine."

The meeting will broach the topic of ensuring maritime navigation and the continuation of work on protecting ships from sea mines. Russia is not participating.