Nuclear deal on US’ terms to force Iran to shut down uranium enrichment program — envoy

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. Concluding a new nuclear deal on the US’ terms means dismantling Iran’s program on uranium enrichment, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said on the X social network.

"A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program," he noted.

"It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do," Witkoff added.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a measured and positive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set for April 19.