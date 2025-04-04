US administration acts constructively, respectfully in dialogue with Russia — Dmitriev

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. The current US administration administration acts constructively and behaves respectfully in dialogue with Russia, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We can see absolutely clearly that the administration of [US President Donald] Trump, unlike the administration of President [Joe] Biden, is focused on solving problems. They are very respectful, they understand Russia’s position, they ask a lot of questions, they find compromises. This is a very constructive spirit," he told a small group of reporters in Washington.

"Undoubtedly, there is positive momentum in relations. It will take some more meetings in order for us to resolve all differences," the envoy said. "But the main thing is that we see that President Trump's administration, its key representatives certainly have a positive, constructive attitude."

Dmitriev came to Washington for a meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. He is the first high-ranking Russian official to visit Washington for talks since 2022. CNN reported, citing sources, that the visit would be aimed at improving relations Russia-US ties and finding ways to end the conflict in Ukraine.