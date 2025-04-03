Dmitriev says ‘three steps forward’ made following meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia and the United States have made "three steps forward" after two days of consultations in Washington.

"Yes, definitely," he said when asked by reporters whether his meetings with Washington administration officials had resulted in a step forward. "I would say that today and yesterday we made three steps forward on a large number of issues," Dmitriev pointed out.

According to him, the issues have been piling up: for three years, there was virtually no communication between Russia and the United States. "Therefore, the process of dialogue, the process of resolution will take some time, but it is definitely positive and constructive," Dmitriev concluded.