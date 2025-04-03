Man in intensive care after bear attack in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. A man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a bear in a rural town outside Moscow, Moscow Region Health Minister Maxim Zabelin reported.

"Today a man was attacked by a bear in the town of Shakhovskaya <...>. Just now, a medical evacuation unit brought the patient to the Krasnogorsk hospital, where he was met by a team of doctors. The man is in critical condition; he is in intensive care. Necessary tests are being carried out. Doctors are preparing the patient for surgery," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zabelin added that it was possible to find the man thanks to the coordinated actions of the Emergencies Ministry and foresters.