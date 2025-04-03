Russia favors Israel's accession to NPT as nuclear-free state — MFA

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russia supports the establishment of a zone free of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East and advocates for Israel's accession to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as a non-nuclear-weapon state, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"We would certainly welcome Israel's participation in the NPT as a non-nuclear-weapon state," he stated in an interview with the International Affairs Journal. "Our Israeli colleagues are well aware of this position. They also recognize that we have been actively engaged for a considerable time in promoting the creation of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including their delivery systems, to be precise and clear in our fundamental wording."

Ryabkov acknowledged the significant challenges associated with achieving this objective in the region.

"We understand the complex array of problems related to this issue. However, if we do not pursue this goal, we risk undermining the fundamental understanding of the indefinite extension of the NPT, which was achieved in 1995 with the participation of Russia as one of the treaty's depositaries," he emphasized.