Finland has lot of work to do to improve relations with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Finland has its work cut out for it if it wants to improve relations with Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

In this regard, she referred to Finnish President Alexander Stubb's recent statement in London that his country must "mentally prepare" for the restoration of political relations with Russia. "These words are likely directed at many Finns who have been misled by Russophobic propaganda, but they should probably be told who has misled them," the diplomat pointed out. "Just throwing out a call [to restore relations] is clearly not enough," she said.

According to Zakharova, "the current Finnish leadership will have to do a lot more than talk; it needs to take concrete steps and actions: stop promoting groundless anti-Russian narratives in Finland's information space, open the Russian-Finnish border, which has been blocked under far-fetched pretexts, stop the illegal erection of barrier structures on it, lift the ban on road and rail traffic between Finland and Russia, and refuse to persecute citizens who support sensible ideas of normalizing relations with Russia, as well as review its aggressive military planning with regard to our country."

"This list could go on," Zakharova said. "The main thing is that official Helsinki needs to realize the futility of the utopian ideology artificially planted by the countries of the collective West, fraught with dire destructive consequences, about dealing a strategic defeat to Russia," she emphasized.

It takes two to tango

Stubb's calls to prepare mentally for the restoration of relations with Russia look like an attempt to do the tango solo, Zakharova noted. "Russia is open to building relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and consideration of each other's interests," she pointed out. "We are ready to normalize relations that have deteriorated and are in deep crisis, through no fault of our own by the way, but only on the condition that our partners themselves sincerely wish to do so, and if they understand and repent for taking an aggressive Russophobic position," the spokeswoman noted.

The diplomat does not believe the Finns are seeking peace, friendship and mutual understanding with Russia. "We remember very well the bellicose statements of the abovementioned Stubb that the Russian authorities allegedly understand ‘only the language of force’, or his repeated statements ‘to support Ukraine as long as necessary’, or that he appreciates those Finnish citizens who made the decision to go to Ukraine as volunteers ‘to kill Russians’," she recalled. "Now all of a sudden he is suddenly calling for preparations to restore relations with Russia. Such inconsistency is a problem for a statesman," she underscored.

"I feel sorry for the citizens of Finland who were deceived, who became victims of lies and deception, who were not asked whether they wanted to join NATO, but were included in it," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. "I feel sorry for them. How much economic benefit they sacrificed, how much potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with our country was not realized," Zakharova concluded.