Russia supports ceasefire, early settlement in Yemen — MFA

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia supports efforts to end hostilities and settle the crisis in Yemen as soon as possible, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al Ahmed and Yemeni envoy Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following the meeting, which was held at the ambassadors’ request, the parties engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on developments in Yemen and the surrounding Red Sea region.

The ministry also noted that "the Russian side reaffirmed its consistent and principled position in support of an immediate ceasefire and the launch of an inclusive political dialogue aimed at resolving the military-political crisis in Yemen as soon as possible."