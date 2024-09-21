Ukrainians sustain over 300 casualties in Kursk area in past day, Russia says

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have lost more than 300 troops and nine units of armored hardware in the Kursk area in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses have amounted to over 300 troops and nine units of armored hardware, including an infantry fighting vehicle, two APCs, six armored combat vehicles, as well as six artillery guns, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and an MLRS vehicle, an electronic warfare system, a mine-clearing vehicle, an armored recovery vehicle and seven motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces foil attempted Ukrainian counterattacks near two localities in Kursk region

Russian forces have foiled attempted Ukrainian counterattacks near Kamyshevka and Lyubimovka in the borderline region of Kursk, inflicting roughly 20 enemy casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Also, a Ukrainian armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles were wiped out, the ministry added.