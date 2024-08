MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Sevmash shipyard has restored ad is ramping up its competences in building surface ships, CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS.

"We have restored competences in surface naval ship building - we are performing modernization of a Project 1142M ship," the chief executive said.

The Project 1142M cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be put out to sea for trials in November 2024, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Andrey Puchkov told TASS earlier.