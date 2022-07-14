German regulator expects threefold gas price growth in 2023

BERLIN, July 14. /TASS/. The German Federal Network Agency expects that gas prices in the country will surge at least threefold as early as in 2023, head of the regulator Klaus Mueller said in an interview with RND.

"Gas consumers should become prepared that their expenses will grow at least threefold since 2023," the official said. Germans should more actively reduce consumption of this kind of fuel because "each saved kilowatt can help to delay or event prevent the disconnection of industrial users and gear down growth of households’ expenses," Mueller noted.

Germany plans to abandon Russian gas supplies by 2024. The country is not ready for such step at this stage because of high industry’s dependence on this energy resource.