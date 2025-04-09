Central Bank speaks about key rate lowering opportunity, inflation and digital ruble

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will act prudently as regards key rate lowering and there is a need to make sure that the current deceleration of price growth rates is sustainable, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said when speaking in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

TASS collected key statements of the Governor of the Bank of Russia.

Economy and sanctions

The Russian economy will continue growing this year but "at a more modest pace."

Cross-border payments were not halted even amid numerous sanctions. "This would not be possible without a healthy and smoothly running financial system and flexible regulation," Nabiullina said.

Tectonic changes are taking place in global trade. "This is a new significant risk that we must address," she noted.

Macroeconomic stability is the absolute value that should be preserved.

Key rate and inflation

The Central Bank will be cautious in respect of key rate lowering.

Russia is now "in the most difficult part" of the path for inflation lowering.

Russian assets

About a half of frozen assets of Russian individuals and companies was released by the start of 2025/ Everything is being done to unblock foreign assets of Russian investors.

Lending

The Bank of Russia supports tougher requirements to micro-financial institutions in order to break the chain leading people to the "debt spiral."

Housing sales

Sales of housing in Russia "remain at an acceptable level" enabling developers to launch new projects.

Digital ruble

The Central Bank plans to cover up to several dozen of thousands of people by digital ruble testing towards the end of this year.