Russia hopes Turkish authorities steer nation toward calm — Zakharova

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia expects that the Turkish authorities will establish harmony and stability in the republic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia’s position remains unchanged and reflects Moscow's principled view on building honest bilateral relations," she told a news briefing.

"We hope that the actions taken by the Turkish authorities will contribute to interethnic harmony and stabilizing the security situation both inside and outside Turkey.

"The Republic of Turkey is an important neighbor and partner for us, so what is happening there cannot but concern us. We believe that the processes in this country are its sovereign business. We respect Ankara's right to independently determine approaches to resolving issues related to the domestic political situation."