Taliban not to export its ideology to other Central Asian countries, envoy says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The issue of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) movement’s expansion into other Central Asian countries is not on the table, says Russian Special Presidential Representative in Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

"I think no, this matter is not on the table," he said in an interview Saturday. "I am almost certain that the Taliban will not do that. They learned their lesson 20 years ago well."

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without fighting and took complete control over the capital within hours. Ghani announced his resignation "in order to prevent bloodshed," and left the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy employees from the republic.