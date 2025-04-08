Belousov believes drones will be integrated into single network in near future

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said unmanned aerial, sea and ground systems will be integrated in a single network in the coming years.

He made the statement at a conference on ground robotic systems that the ministry held on April 8.

"In the future, the role of ground robots will only increase. As soon as within the coming years we will be able to talk about unmanned systems that are integrated into a single network and operate in the air, on the water and on the ground, carrying out combat missions under a common plan," the minister said.