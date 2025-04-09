Iran wants to develop nuclear energy and science, not to make nuclear bomb — president

DUBAI, April 9. /TASS/. Iran does not aspire to develop nuclear weapons; rather, its efforts are focused exclusively on advancing nuclear energy and conducting scientific research, asserted President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We have no desire for a nuclear bomb. Despite persistent propaganda, our commitment remains clear. You have inspected us countless times, and you are welcome to do so again. Our goal is solely the advancement of science and nuclear energy," Pezeshkian declared during his address for National Day of Nuclear Technology, as aired by SNN TV.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran has consistently sought dialogue regarding its nuclear program to reassure the international community of its peaceful intentions, stating, "We have never wanted, nor do we want, to develop an atomic bomb."

On March 7, US President Donald Trump announced he had reached out to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing discussions on the nuclear program. Subsequently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that Tehran had utilized Omani mediation to respond to Trump's overture.

On March 30, President Trump warned of impending secondary sanctions against Iran within two weeks, should negotiations on the nuclear issue fail to yield progress. He further threatened unprecedented military action if an agreement could not be reached.

On Monday, it was reported that both parties had agreed to convene for their first round of talks on April 12 in Oman, with Araghchi and U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff serving as the primary negotiators.