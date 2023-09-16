Kim Jong Un tours Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has toured the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate in Vladivostok and viewed its artillery and missile systems.

Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief, told Kim and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu about the properties of modern Russian rocket and artillery sea-based weapons on the frigate.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov is a project 1155 modernized frigate (the former large anti-submarine ship). It was adopted for service by the Soviet Navy on February 15, 1986. A complete overhaul carried out in 2021 increased the frigate’s combat capabilities. In addition to anti-submarine and anti-aircraft weapons, the frigate carries unique 3S14 launchers for Kalibr, Tsirkon and Oniks cruise missiles; the Uran anti-ship system; the Otvet anti-submarine missile system as well as modern artillery and EW weapons. The Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate joined operating forces of Russia’s Pacific Fleet in April 2021.