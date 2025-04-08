Withdrawal of US troops from Rzeszow not sign of pulling Ukraine support — top brass

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The withdrawal of the US military contingent from the Rzeszow airport on the Polish-Ukrainian border is in no way a signal that America is suspending military aid to Kiev, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

"[The withdrawal of US troops from Rzeszow] will have no impact on the US side providing military aid [to Kiev], which resumed a few weeks ago after a brief pause," the top defense official said at a press conference.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also confirmed that the US contingent will remain in Poland; they will simply be redeployed to different bases as agreed previously by the sides.

On April 7, the US Army Europe and Africa announced that its servicemen and equipment will be relocated from a logistics hub in Rzeszow to different military bases in Poland. The temporary US contingent was initially stationed in Rzeszow in 2022. Polish President Andrzej Duda and Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that Washington decided on the move following a decision from NATO leaders.

At a NATO summit in Washington on July 11, 2024, the sides decided to create a NATO mission to ensure the security and training for Ukraine to coordinate military supplies and training for Kiev. NATO's transfer of responsibility for ensuring the security of military supplies in Poland began in August 2024. Currently, 100 Norwegian servicemen and a NASAMS air defense system are deployed in Jasionka. In turn, Berlin has transferred a Patriot system there. According to the Polish Defense Ministry, 90% of military supplies to Kiev are transferred through the Jasionka hub.