Russia replaces equipment at unprecedented pace, builds up forces — NATO defense official

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. Russia is building up the size of its Armed Forces faster than analysts estimated, replacing combat equipment and ammunition at an unprecedented pace, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Christopher Cavoli said.

According to the text of his opening statement prepared for a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee, "the Russian military is reconstituting and growing at a faster rate than most analysts had anticipated." "Russia is not just reconstituting service members but is also replacing combat vehicles and munitions at an unprecedented pace," the defense official added. He also serves as the US European Command head.

According to Cavoli’s estimantes, the Russian Armed Forces are "today larger than it was at the beginning" of the special military operation. "Russia has expanded its industrial production, opened new manufacturing facilities, and converted commercial production lines for military purposes. As a result, the Russian defense industrial base is expected to roll out 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles, and 200 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles this year. Comparatively, the United States only produces about 135 tanks per year and no longer produces new Bradley fighting vehicles," the general emphasized.