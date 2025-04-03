CSTO headquarters discusses preparations for Combat Brotherhood-2025 exercise

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The first staff talks regarding the Combat Brotherhood-2025 joint exercise were held from April 1 to 3 at the Joint Headquarters of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Joint Staff Press Secretary Vladislav Shchegrikovich has told TASS.

"From April 1 to 3, the CSTO Joint Headquarters conducted initial discussions on the organization and execution of joint drills for CSTO troops (Collective Forces), which will culminate in the joint strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood-2025," the spokesperson noted.

He elaborated that the staff talks addressed several key topics, including the objectives and content of the exercise stages, the timeline and locations for the joint exercise, the preliminary composition of management bodies and participating troops, as well as the organization of command structure, coordination, and comprehensive support for the exercise. Additionally, the discussions covered the participation of representatives from non-CSTO member states and international organizations invited as observers, as well as demonstrations of new weaponry and military equipment.

"Particular attention will be given to the systematic development and alignment of commands, the practical training for deploying control points for troop groups by the forces and resources of the host countries, and the examination of command-and-control procedures with the involvement of specialists from key training and research organizations," Shchegrikovich added.