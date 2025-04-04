Putin, Trump leadership helps make headway in Ukraine settlement — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Russia and the US have made significant progress in discussing a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We see that meaningful progress has already been made," he told a small gaggle of reporters in Washington. "For example, under the leadership of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump, an agreement has been reached between Russia and Ukraine to essentially refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure, which is certainly the first step of this kind in de-escalating the Ukrainian conflict.".