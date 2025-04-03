Finland has until July 7 to explain closing border with Russia — ECHR

PARIS, April 3. /TASS/. The Finnish government has until July 7 to submit explanations to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the closure of the border with Russia, the court's press service told TASS.

"The deadline for the [Finnish] government to submit their observations ends on July 7, 2025 at midnight," the ECHR said.

It added that the Finnish cabinet "was notified in March 2025."

The court did not comment further. "The case is being processed and this is the only available information we can give at this stage," the press service said.

Earlier, the Helsingin Sanomat (HS) newspaper reported that the ECHR had asked Finland to explain the closure of the border with Russia. According to the newspaper, the ECHR asked Finland to comment on the complaint filed by nine Russian natives. They argued that the closure of the border violated their rights because traveling from Finland to Russia was an important part of their lives.

The newspaper noted that the very fact that the ECHR asked Helsinki for explanations in connection with the complaint was a significant advance in the case, as the court usually rejects up to 90% of the complaints filed without requiring comments from state authorities.

Russia-Finland border closure

In November 2023, the Finnish government closed road transport checkpoints on the border with Russia, motivated by the uncontrolled flow of refugees from third countries. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Helsinki's decision to close border crossings creates new dividing lines in Europe; Moscow's response to these actions will be worked out in an interdepartmental format.