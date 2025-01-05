Russia to travel to Iran, UAE, Egypt on BRICS educational mission in 2025

ULYANOVSK, January 5. /TASS/. Russia will organize an educational expedition to BRICS countries in 2025, with plans to visit Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, Diana Kovela from the BRICS Youth Council told TASS.

"The idea to organize an educational expedition came in 2024, when Russia held presidency of BRICS. We have already visited India on this mission <…>. In 2025, we plan to visit several more countries, namely Iran, the UAE, and Egypt," said Kovela, who is the project manager.

According to her, the need to travel across BRICS countries on an educational mission was formulated in the Kazan Declaration following the group's latest summit. "The main goal of the mission is to raise the youth’s awareness of BRICS values and principles," explained Kovela.