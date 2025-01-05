German MP Kiesewetter removes post that suggested Scholz-Putin meeting may be coming soon

BERLIN, January 5. /TASS/. German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has deleted his post on X saying that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may allegedly meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon.

The parliamentarian wrote on X on Saturday that there are increasingly more signs that Scholz is planning to visit Moscow before the country’s snap parliamentary election scheduled for February 23. He also alleged that US President-elect Donald Trump and Putin were "scheduled to meet in March."

Scholz himself dismissed Kiesewetter’s claims as "untrue" and "extremely indecent."

Germany intends to take legal action against Kiesewetter for making such a suggestion. "What lawmaker Kiesewetter is doing in this case is slander," Steffen Hebestreit, the German Government Spokesperson, told RND. "At present, legal steps are being prepared," he announced.

Earlier on Sunday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also refuted Kiesewetter’s claims, telling TASS that "there are no such plans at the moment" as he responded to a question about whether arrangements are underway for Putin’s meetings with Scholz and Trump.