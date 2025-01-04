Projectile from Gaza damages Erez Crossing humanitarian corridor — IFD

TEL AVIV, January 5. /TASS/. A projectile launched from the Gaza Strip on the evening of January 4 damaged the Erez Crossing, through which humanitarian aid was being delivered to the enclave, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IFD) reported.

According to its statement, due to the fall of the projectile, damage both to the area of the crossing and adjacent to the humanitarian truck compound were identified.

"We emphasize that since the beginning of December, over 1,200 humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip through the Erez Crossing of the Israel Ministry of Defense Crossing Points Authority (CPA), containing food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment," the statement says.

The statement stressed that despite this incident the Israeli army "will continue to act in accordance with international law to enable and facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.".