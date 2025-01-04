Russian Navy put in service about 30 ships, submarines in 2024, commander says

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Russian Navy received about 30 surface ships and submarines of various classes last year, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"In 2024, the Navy was reinforced with about 30 ships of various classes and support vessels, including the diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt and the small missile ship Amur," Moiseyev was quoted as saying in a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

In December of last year, the Project Yasen-M nuclear-powered missile submarine Arkhangelsk completed tests and went into service with the Northern Fleet. The Project Karakurt small missile ship Tucha was for the Black Sea Fleet. The latest Project 23550 ice-class patrol ship Nikolay Zubov was launched.

According to the commander, reinforcements of more ships and weapons will keep coming in 2025. Regular and close cooperation with the defense industry is being maintained in order to help the process.