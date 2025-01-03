Pentagon refrains from announcements on more security assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. The Pentagon refrained on Friday from making any announcements on potential additional military assistance to Ukraine.

"So in terms of PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority - TASS) announcements, I'm not going to get ahead of anything. I have no announcements to make today," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a news briefing, responding to a relevant question.

Earlier, White House National Security Council (NSC) Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters they can expect additional security assistance announcements "with respect to Ukraine" in coming days, adding that the Pentagon may give them more information on this.