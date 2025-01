MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Freelance reporter Alexander Martemyanov working for Izvestia was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack that targeted a car in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the news outlet said in a statement.

"Izvestia's stringer Alexander Martemyanov was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on a car on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway," the statement said.