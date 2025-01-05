Rosatom to continue consultations with IAEA head on Zaporozhye NPP in 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom intends to continue meetings and consultations with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in 2025, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We continue to intensively interact with the IAEA. Fairly speaking, I would like to say that the IAEA is probably the only organization from the UN umbrella that has not in any way limited the activities of either Russia or the Rosatom state corporation.

"On the contrary, at some stages it promotes our leadership. Of course, the IAEA mission, which has been present at the [the Zaporozhye] plant for more than two years is an extra security measure, but it does not exclude, unfortunately, direct attacks on the plant, on workers, blackmail, threats. Of course, we will also meet with Director General Mr. Grossi. These consultations will continue in the current 2025. Our main dream is, of course, to bring the plant to capacity as soon as possible, to start generating electricity," he said.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe’s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. All six units of the plant are in cold shutdown, they are not generating electricity. The plant has the required personnel to ensure safe operation, the equipment is maintained in accordance with all necessary regulations under strict control of radiation and nuclear safety standards and under the supervision of IAEA experts.