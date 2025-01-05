Houthis claim launching hypersonic missile at Israeli power plant

DOHA, January 5. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have delivered a strike on Israel’s Orot Rabin power station in northwestern Israel using a hypersonic missile, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Missile troops <...> have carried out a military operation, attacking the enemy’s Orot Rabin power plant with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile," he told the Al Masirah TV channel.

Overnight on Sunday, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory. An air raid alert was announced in Talmei Elazar in central Israel.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response, the US and its allies launched Operation Prosperity Guardian aiming to ensure both the freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea. Subsequently, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom began to deliver joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines, targeting Houthi missile sites, drones and radiolocation systems.