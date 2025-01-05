Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinian journalists over past month — news agency

DUBAI, January 5. /TASS/. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has condemned the ongoing systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces, noting that at least 10 journalists were killed by Israeli troops in December alone.

"The Israeli military carried out 84 violations and crimes against Palestinian journalists during the previous month. The majority of these incidents occurred in the Gaza Strip, where 10 journalists were killed. Five of the victims were killed in a brutal attack while inside a live broadcast vehicle," the WAFA news agency cited the syndicate as saying.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate noted that the Israeli side continues the "use of various forms of violence and intimidation against journalists, including direct threats with weapons, exposure to toxic tear gas, unjust trials, financial fines, travel restrictions, and attempts to run over journalists."

The news agency pointed out that the syndicate "reaffirmed its commitment to defending press freedoms and exposing the crimes of the Israeli occupation in all international forums."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.