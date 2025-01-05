Two Palestinians arrested by Israeli troops in West Bank — WAFA

DUBAI, January 5. /TASS/. Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians during raids on the West Bank and searched several houses in the vicinity of Hebron, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the news agency, Israeli occupation forces arrested two young men and took them to a refugee camp in the eastern part of Hebron, where they were severely beaten. It was also reported that the troops stormed the city of Ya'abad, located southwest of Jenin, which led to the start of clashes with local residents.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages.

In response, Israel launched an operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying Hamas' military and political structures and freeing all hostages.