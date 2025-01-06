MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the village of Dachenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of decisive actions by units from Battlegroup Center, the village of Dachenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated," the agency reported.

The ministry specified that the adversary has lost up to 535 troops, four tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, a MLRS combat vehicle, three self-propelled artillery systems and two howitzers.

Russian air defense takes down Hammer bomb, 12 HIMARS rockets, 115 drones

Russian air defense systems have downed the Ukrainian army’s Hammer bomb, 12 HIMARS rockets and 115 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian troops have eliminated 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,568 drones, 590 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 20,258 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,507 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 20,239 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 29,919 units of specialized automotive equipment, the military agency said.

Ukrainian losses in responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East up to 170 troops

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup East have penetrated the adversary’s defenses with the Ukrainian army losing up to 170 personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, Ukrainian losses also include four motor vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system, two howitzers, a cannon, an artillery gun and a munitions depot.

Kiev regime attempted drone attack on Zaporozhye nuke plant

Ukrainian troops attempted to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with eight fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles on January 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, all the drones were eliminated by air defense systems.

The debris from one of them triggered a fire on the roof of the nuclear plant’s training center.

It is noted that there have been no fatalities or damage. The radiation background is normal and the staff continues to work in a regular mode.

Ukraine loses up to 550 troops in responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West

The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have amounted up to 550 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that Ukrainian losses also included two armored personnel carriers, two armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, four self-propelled artillery systems, four howitzers, an artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations and two counterbattery stations.

Russia’s Battlegroup South eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian troops, Leopard tank in 24 hours

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 265 personnel and a Leopard tank over 24 hours in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South, which includes the liberated Kurakhovo, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the agency, Ukrainian losses also included two armored personnel carriers, an armored fighting vehicle, a pick-up truck, two self-propelled artillery systems, seven howitzers and an artillery gun.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, ammo depots

Russian tactical aviation, drones, missile troops and artillery have carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, munitions depots and drone storage and launch facilities over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The agency added that Ukrainian hardware and personnel and foreign mercenary brigades have been targeted in 153 districts.

Ukraine loses up to 150 troops in responsibility zone of battlegroups North, Dnepr

The Ukrainian army has lost up to 150 personnel in the responsibility zone of battlegroups North and Dnepr, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It noted that Battlegroup North delivered strikes on Ukrainian territorial defense brigades in the Kharkov Region. "The Ukrainian army lost up to 70 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. A munitions depot was eliminated," it said in a statement.

The military agency noted that Battlegroup Dnepr delivered strikes on Ukrainian personnel and hardware in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with the adversary losing up to 80 troops, six motor vehicles, two howitzers and three ammo depots.