Russian doctors treat over 300 people injured in Myanmar quake

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s airmobile hospital has provided assistance to over 300 people injured in the recent earthquake in Myanmar, the ministry said in a statement.

"Doctors are providing qualified medical care to the injured, supported by psychologists. More than 300 people have sought medical assistance since the hospital was set up," the statement reads.

The doctors have performed 63 surgeries, including four complex ones, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Russian rescuers have searched through over 126,000 square meters of rubble from 82 buildings. In their work, rescuers are using drones and trained dogs.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department estimated its strength at 8.2 The disaster also affected Thailand; tremors were felt in China and Vietnam. The death toll in Myanmar has reached 3,600. According to TASS estimates, a total of 36 people were killed in Thailand; a search and rescue operation continues at the site of the only collapsed building in Bangkok.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Myanmar’s prime minister. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent rescuers, K-9 experts and medical workers to Myanmar to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.