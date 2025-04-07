Russia, Belarus almost fully switch to settlements in national currencies — prime minister

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have almost completely switched to financial settlements in national currencies, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated on Monday.

"Despite the strengthening of illegal sanctions against Russia and Belarus, we are protecting our trade and investment, including mutual ones, from the negative external environment. We have almost completely - by more than 95% - transferred our financial settlements to national currencies," Mishustin said, starting talks in Moscow with the new Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin.

Mishustin noted that it is Russia Turchin is visiting on his first foreign visit as head of government, and "this is another confirmation of the special nature of Russian-Belarusian relations."

The Russian Prime Minister stressed that he is prioritizing strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Belarus. He reported that last year, mutual trade turnover grew by 6% compared to 2023 and reached new record levels - 4.5 trillion Russian rubles ($52.2 bln). According to the Russian Prime Minister, Moscow and Minsk are working on new initiatives in high-tech areas.

"It concerns artificial intelligence and digital ecosystems, the use of big data, and unmanned systems. I am convinced that the introduction of digital services will ensure the development of national economies and significantly improve the quality of life of our citizens," Mishustin said.