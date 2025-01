MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have eliminated two Ukrainian drones over the Kursk Region and two - in the skies over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On January 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Moscow time (from 8 a.m. GMT - TASS), air defense systems on duty downed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Two drones each have been downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement.