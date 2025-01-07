MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 49,830 servicemen during the hostilities in the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost up to 49,830 servicemen, 293 tanks, 217 infantry fighting vehicles, 159 armored personnel carriers, 1,511 armored combat vehicles, 1,426 vehicles, 344 artillery pieces, 44 launchers of multiple launch rocket systems, including 13 HIMARS and 6 MLRS, 16 launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, 8 transport and loading vehicles, 89 electronic warfare stations, 13 anti-battery radars, and 4 air defense radars," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 325 servicemen in 24 hours. "In 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 325 servicemen, 10 tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armored personnel carrier, 11 armored combat vehicles, 8 cars, 3 artillery pieces, and 3 mortars were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.

Sever fighters in the Kursk region have defeated formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kazachya Loknya, Kubatkin, Lebedevka, Nikolskoye, Sudzha, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, the ministry reported.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to defeat the formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the ministry said.

"During offensive operations, units of the battlegroup North inflicted losses on formations of one heavy mechanized, three mechanized, two airborne assault brigades, one marine brigade, and two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Kazachya Loknya, Kubatkin, Lebedevka, Nikolsky, Sudzha, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye," the ministry said.

In addition, operational-tactical, aviation and artillery strikes hit enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of Zazulevka, Zamostye, Kamyshovka, Mirny, Russkoye Porechnoye, Sverdlikovo, and Basovka in the Sumy region.