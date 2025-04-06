Helicopter crashes extinguishing wildfire in South Korea

SEOUL, April 6. /TASS/. The pilot of a helicopter that crashed while extinguishing a forest fire near the city of Daegu in South Korea has died, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to preliminary information, there was only the pilot on board. The helicopter crashed approximately 100 meters from the fire site. As Yonhap specifies, the fire was later extinguished.

On March 26, the agency reported a similar incident: a helicopter crashed, killing the pilot during wildfire suppression efforts in the Uiseong County.

Earlier, wildfires in the southeast of South Korea claimed the lives of 31 people.