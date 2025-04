ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense units thwarted a drone attack against Rostov-on-Don and three rural districts this night, acting governor of the Rostov Region Yury Slyusar said.

"Air defense forces and means thwarted an air attack of the adversary at night, destroying unmanned aerial vehicles in Rostov-on-Don, Aksaisky, Myasnikovsky and Oktyabrsky rural districts. Provisionally, nobody was injured," Slyusar wrote on his Telegram channel.